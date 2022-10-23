On Nov. 8, New Yorkers will head to the polls to vote in the 2022 midterm election. Early voting is Oct. 29 through Nov. 6.

It is important that voters have access to accurate, unbiased information about who and what will be on the ballot. The Scarsdale League of Women Voters is pleased to offer voters just that with our voter guide online at Vote411.org.

