On Nov. 8, New Yorkers will head to the polls to vote in the 2022 midterm election. Early voting is Oct. 29 through Nov. 6.
It is important that voters have access to accurate, unbiased information about who and what will be on the ballot. The Scarsdale League of Women Voters is pleased to offer voters just that with our voter guide online at Vote411.org.
Vote411.org is a one-stop shop for election-related information that provides nonpartisan information to the public. On Vote 411, New Yorkers can register to vote, see what’s on their ballot, and see where candidates stand on the issues that matter in our community.
Vote 411 is a project of the League of Women Voters that serves millions of voters every election as a trusted source of objective and nonpartisan election information. Using Vote 411 before heading to the polls helps voters make informed decisions and gives everyone an equal voice in democracy.
This November, New Yorkers will vote to approve or reject Proposition One titled “Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022.” To address and combat the impact of climate change and damage to the environment, Proposition One authorizes the sale of state bonds up to $4.2 billion to fund environmental protection, natural restoration, resiliency and clean energy projects. To learn more about Prop 1, including pros and cons, visit Vote411.org.
For more information or questions about the November election, email the voter service chairs of the Scarsdale League at lwvsvoterservice@gmail.com.
League of Women Voters, Scarsdale
