Superintendent of Schools Dr. Thomas Hagerman has been sending parents very positive emails regarding the new focus on diversity and inclusiveness in the curriculum. However, parents of school age children, particularly in the grammar schools, need to be vigilant regarding what kind of “instruction” their children will be receiving and the related homework and other school assignments their children will be coming home with next fall.
Curriculum changes are being implemented under the new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policy, but they can quickly become Critical Race Theory (CRT). In school districts across Westchester and the country, CRT initiatives have been infringing on the rights of parents to educate their children in the manner of their choosing.
Recently I was in Portland, Oregon, visiting family members and walked by the local grammar school in an upper middle class neighborhood. Displayed in the windows were various essays written by fifth grade students, 10-year-old children. The themes in the various essays included comments on the fact that they are privileged and they are white. Other letters extolled the virtues of various sports, political and celebrity figures because they are both gay and Black.
Here is a short essay written by one fifth grade student that I saw on the window of the local Laurelhurst, Portland, public school:
“Andrea Jenkins became the first openly transgender black person elected to public office in 2017. Her impact was bringing awareness to the LGBT community of Minneapolis. Andrea Jenkins fights for LGBTQ people and their rights. She also fights for black rights and is gay.”
Teaching of values such as respect and kindness toward others is a common theme everyone agrees on. However, filling children with guilt due to their “privilege” is not the way to go. Parents of children have the right and responsibility to inculcate their children with appropriate social and religious values. Ten-year-olds should not be receiving lessons on LGBT topics in the grammar schools. Excessive focus on controversial social issues in the public schools constitutes teachers and school administrators exceeding their boundaries and infringing on parental responsibilities.
I reflect on the time when I was 13 years old in 1965. I asked my father what he thought about the civil rights controversies raging at the time. He responded that all people need to be able to live, thrive, enjoy freedom and be treated with respect regardless of their background. This was the right answer and one that I will always remember. I thank him for this guidance even today. I didn’t need to go to school to be taught this lesson.
I urge the parents in the Scarsdale School District to be vigilant and to speak out against instructional approaches in the schools that they feel are not appropriate for their children.
Daniel J. Killourhy
Johnson Road
