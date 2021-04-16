The decision by New York State politicians to legalize marijuana presents an extreme threat to all Scarsdale citizens and particularly the young. How do I know?
I was 8 years old when my mother told me that a neighborhood kid Jackie had died. We knew he smoked marijuana but he moved up to the heroin that killed him. A few years later my friend Bobby died by the same marijuana-to-heroin connection. Along the way there were more middle class white kids who met the same fate.
As an officer during the Vietnam War, I had to counsel and help many young men of all races already addicted to marijuana. Some died while “stoned.”
For many years on the dangerous streets of the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn I supported large drug treatment centers, aided families who lost loved ones due to drug overdose, negotiated with drug gangs on behalf of children, and hired convicted felons who had sold marijuana, heroin and by then cocaine.
Sadly, very recently I have lost family members due to drugs.
A hundred yards from my apartment in Hollywood, Florida, there is a marijuana smoke shop. “If you have cash I can get you other stuff too,” a worker announces. Spring break revelers are frequent customers.
The relationship between marijuana and the upgrade to using deadly drugs including methamphetamines is irrefutable. Thousands of drug users, many of them violent criminals now incarcerated, are the proof. Drug addiction is a deadly global scourge, which often starts with that first high achieved after smoking a joint.
Killer drugs, including marijuana, are colorblind. All those who voted to legalize marijuana on racial grounds are uninformed and haven’t experienced the marijuana horrors that I have.
Tom Kline
Hollywood, Florida
and Garth Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.