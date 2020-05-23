I strongly endorse Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez for Scarsdale Board of Education. Mayra has incredible passion, is brilliant and has tirelessly dedicated her wisdom to Scarsdale. Having two children in the Fox Meadow Elementary School further underscores her vital connection to our community. I have been so impressed with Mayra’s contributions and dedication. We would be lucky to have her in a position to contribute her experience and leadership to our schools.
JILL KRUTICK
Tisdale Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.