I grew up in Scarsdale (and wrote for the Inquirer in high school), and I was interested to read about the prospect of forming a Business Improvement District for the village. I created the largest group of BIDs in the country in midtown Manhattan in the 1980s and 1990s, and still run two of them. I also advise BIDs all over the country now.
My take from a distance: your Downtown Revitalization Committee definitely has the right ideas, and the right aims for streetscape and park improvement. But the economics of this BID will be thin (because of the paucity of bulky buildings), which may lead to disappointment by stakeholders in how much is accomplished in the early years. Before the BID is established, come up with some revenue sources outside BID billing that will more than match the BID’s revenue budget, and that could help support the BID overall.
And a “walking audit” is a clever name for what the group did, which was exactly on target. I may use that term myself in the future!
Dan Biederman
New York, NY
