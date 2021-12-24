I had my three children’s names entered into the drawing for “Light the ’Dale” event on Dec. 3. One thing or another and we couldn’t attend the tree lighting. During that time my husband got a phone call from our longtime friend and Edgewood neighbor, Marty Peterson, asking if we were coming to the ceremony … because Dylan’s name had been drawn [to light the tree with the mayor]. Dylan, who is 8, can be quite particular about what he likes, but there is one thing he loves, and that’s all things Christmas.
There wasn’t enough time to rush everyone to the village center and another lucky name was drawn. We missed it. Dylan was crushed when we told him, which we did so he wouldn’t hear about it at school and be upset and embarrassed. Some tears were shed. We felt awful. Like the worst parents.
Then we realized the tree has to get switched on somehow nightly anyway, and, for Dylan, it didn’t need to be the first tree lighting, it could be any given night as long as he got to flip the switch.
So my husband emailed the mayor and she was not only accommodating, but eager to help plan the surprise.
A very special thanks to Village Manager Robert Cole, the two groundskeeping staff who came to make the magic happen, and Mayor Jane Vernon and her daughter for taking time out of their lives to make a memory that we will never forget. You all created a moment of joy that simply grew our family’s sense of home here in Scarsdale and made one young man very happy this holiday season.
Wishing everyone a very happy and healthy New Year.
THE DANAHY FAMILY
Nelson Road
