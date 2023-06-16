The Needham family wishes to thank the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps and all their volunteers who rescued us more than once; the Scarsdale Police Department for always being at the ready to assist; the amazing doctors and nurses at the White Plains Hospital Center for Cancer Care for their incredible dedication, their loving care and cheerfulness; the nurses and social workers at the White Plains Palliative Care Center for their tireless efforts to assist us and improve John’s quality of life; Kenneth and Eunice for their companionship, support and tender care of John.
Last but certainly not least, all the amazing friends, both near and far, of John, Leanne, Daniel and Caitlin who were always willing to reach out and help us, whether helping John get to and from treatment, bringing meals, grocery shopping, sending gift cards for meals, bringing and planting flowers, taking care of Sammy, visiting John and always calling to check in, and taking such good care of us during this difficult journey by embracing us in their loving hands and hearts — we are forever grateful.
