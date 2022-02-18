The following letter from the Scarsdale School Board is published at the writer’s request.
Dear Scarsdale Community,
At Monday night’s Board meeting, the Board of Education discussed succession planning for a new superintendent. After deliberation, the Board agreed to the following next steps: (1) appoint an interim superintendent for the 2022-2023 school year, and (2) begin the process of identifying a professional search firm to conduct a national search for a permanent superintendent.
These decisions are based on the understanding that a change in leadership is significant; input from the entire school community and broader community is critical to the search for a permanent superintendent; and time is needed for a thoughtful and comprehensive process. The Board will work to identify a search firm with substantial expertise to conduct the search process for a permanent superintendent and will update the community as this step progresses.
The Board will also work to identify an appropriate candidate to serve as interim superintendent for the 2022-2023 school year. The Board will seek a candidate who will provide stability and lead the Scarsdale Schools through this transitional period. We will look for an individual who can maintain positive momentum over the next year to provide the best educational experiences and outcomes for our students, continuing the current work being done in support of the Strategic Plan, DEI, mental health, and the overall mission and culture of the Scarsdale Schools. The candidate should possess the following characteristics: proven educational leader; exceptional interpersonal and communication skills; creative and flexible problem solver; and a willingness to collaborate with, and be responsive to, the Board, faculty and staff, students, parents, and community members. This individual will also need to have the appropriate New York State certification.
The Board invites you to send feedback on the criteria and priorities for the interim superintendent as set forth in the above paragraph. Please respond by Wednesday, March 2, 2022, using this link: https://bit.ly/ScarsdaleInterim
The Board recognizes that selecting a superintendent is one of the Board’s most important responsibilities. We are dedicated to working with and supporting the entire community during the search process and transition.
KAREN CESKE, President
AMBER YUSUF, Vice President
Scarsdale Board of Education
