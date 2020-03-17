Edgemont residents and unincorporated residents deserve to know what the risks are regarding parking if Edgemont residents eventually vote to incorporate. I believe the risks are great for both.
The Edgemont Incorporation Committee contracted with a law firm, Duane Morris, for a legal opinion on what the status of parking would be in the event Edgemont was successful in its attempt to leave the unincorporated town of Greenburgh and become a village. The Duane Morris opinion, with which I strongly disagree, opined that unincorporated Greenburgh would lose 40% of their parking spots.
The website of the Hartsdale Public Parking District states that “commuter parking is for residents of the unincorporated town of Greenburgh.” If Edgemont becomes a village, they will no longer be part of unincorporated Greenburgh. Those who disagree with the EIC opinion feel that since the state statute only authorized parking for unincorporated Greenburgh residents, the Edgemont residents would be at risk of losing parking. The parking district has had waiting lists in the past. If residents of the unincorporated section of town and a village of Edgemont want parking spots and if there were a waiting list, would Edgemont residents lose their spots to unincorporated permit applicants? The answer could be yes.
The Hartsdale Public Parking District hired its own outside law firm to review what would happen if Edgemont incorporates. [The parking district commissioners] are being totally irresponsible by not telling us what their lawyers believe will happen if Edgemont does incorporate. Are residents of a village of Edgemont going to lose parking if they are no longer part of unincorporated Greenburgh? Yes or no? Are residents of the rest of the town in danger of losing parking? Yes or no? The [commissioners of the] parking district has an opinion. They spent substantial dollars hiring a law firm to give them the opinion. But, they are keeping it secret. That’s wrong. And very irresponsible. It’s a major reason why I want to either eliminate the [parking district] board or expand the board.
I believe the residents of both unincorporated Greenburgh and Edgemont should have all the information available regarding future rights to parking at the Hartsdale train station so they can make an informed decision at the time of a vote. They shouldn’t rely on my word or on the campaign literature from the Edgemont Incorporation Committee. If there are risks they should learn of the risks now. So everyone can be prepared. After the vote it may be too late.
Hartsdale Public Parking district: tell us what you know. And, by the way, televise your meetings so that people know what you’re doing, how you’re spending money, what your policies are.
PAUL FEINER
Greenburgh Town Supervisor
