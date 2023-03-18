We are writing this letter to express our full support for Dara Gruenberg’s candidacy to serve as a trustee for Scarsdale Village. We both have had the privilege of working with Dara for more than five years in her many volunteer roles. We each served as presidents of the board of trustees for the Scarsdale Public Library (SPL), between 2019 and 2021, a time that encompassed the fundraising for, and renovation of, the SPL — as well as the difficult period of the pandemic. Dara was president of the Friends of the Scarsdale Library during that time, and we collaborated frequently on issues related to running the library during construction and while COVID presented special challenges.
We always found Dara to be accessible, responsive and committed. She was easy to work with, a great problem solver and a real doer; when Dara takes something on, she sees it through to completion. Dara is a truly inspiring leader who galvanized our community to embark on the successful campaign to renovate the library, ensuring that this crucial institution remains a vibrant hub of Scarsdale Village life for generations to come. Dara had a vision of what our library could offer, and she worked diligently with others to make it a reality.
While the library has always been a passion of Dara’s, she is very committed to other organizations in Scarsdale and beyond its borders that benefit our community at large. Here too, we have each had the good fortune to work with Dara as an energizing and positive colleague. One such organization is White Plains Hospital where, among other things, she created and hosted a successful fundraising event featuring a professional panel that addressed women’s health issues; she is now organizing a follow-up panel where the latest medical information will be discussed, to be held on April 27.
Communicating effectively and respectfully with people in order to unify them behind a purpose is a strength of Dara’s, so it makes perfect sense that she also created the Advisory Council on Communications, which provides a vital link between the village and its residents. ACC members have also worked with village staffers to improve Scarsdale’s website, helped solicit input from residents about the future of the Scarsdale pool, and spread the word to encourage people to volunteer on local boards.
Dara is a tireless volunteer and true leader who works to improve the lives of people around her. Importantly, she is a team player, who will undoubtedly be an asset to the strong slate being put forward by Scarsdale’s nonpartisan system.
We wholeheartedly endorse her candidacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.