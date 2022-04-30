I would like to applaud Scarsdale’s decision to ban gasoline leaf blowers until the fall.
Residents can now jog, walk or sit outside and read, without being assaulted by gas fumes and the roar of oil spewing blowers. This is a win for residents’ quality of life and landscapers’ state of health.
I have seen progressive landscapers utilize quiet electric blowers and an increase in the use of mulching mowers and guess what. It works just fine.
Steven Goldstein
Rock Creek Lane
Member, Scarsdale Conservation Advisory Council
