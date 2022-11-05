The 2022 election is upon us. Flip your ballot over and vote yes to approve the NYS Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022.
The Bond Act is a once-in-a-generation chance to provide the funds needed to support New York’s fight against climate change. Scarsdalians continue to do our part to preserve the environment, and this is a great opportunity for us and other communities to have our efforts amplified.
Many of the projects that will be funded by the Bond Act are ones that a municipality on its own could not easily afford to undertake, but nonetheless are needed to help safeguard our air, water and soil, and promote our shift to renewable energy and a green economy.
These projects include funding for the separation of aging combined sewer systems, lead service line replacements, repairing aging dams, shoring waterways, outdoor recreational areas, adding green infrastructure and renewable energy to public buildings, tree planting programs, and electric school buses and EV charging infrastructure, just to name a few.
The Bond Act is on the back side of the ballot. So please don’t sit this election out, vote, and then flip your ballot over and vote yes for Proposition 1: The NYS Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act.
Chair, Scarsdale Conservation Advisory Council
