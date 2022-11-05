The 2022 election is upon us. Flip your ballot over and vote yes to approve the NYS Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022.

The Bond Act is a once-in-a-generation chance to provide the funds needed to support New York’s fight against climate change. Scarsdalians continue to do our part to preserve the environment, and this is a great opportunity for us and other communities to have our efforts amplified.

