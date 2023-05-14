Even though the community response to the Scarsdale High School auditorium renovation proposal has been overwhelmingly supportive, it will only become reality if residents go vote to approve the bond at the May 16 election.
If you’re not familiar with the SHS auditorium, it’s a gathering space for the entire Scarsdale community. Every high school student uses the auditorium for schoolwide assemblies and for band, orchestra and chorus concerts. The auditorium is also home to preseason high school sports meetings attended by parents and students, SHS acting and theater tech classes, the Jabberfest student talent show, the annual SHS senior class play, which brings together classmates for a culminating senior year experience, and numerous annual Drama Club performances, which are attended by thousands of people in the greater Scarsdale community. Parents, alumni and other community members also gather in the auditorium for various meetings and special programs.
Friends of Music & the Arts (FMA) has been advocating for repairs and upgrades to the space for many years. We thank the Scarsdale Board of Education for making the auditorium project a priority and for recognizing the importance of the arts to a holistic Scarsdale education. We are grateful to the school district administration for its development of an auditorium renovation proposal — with an up-to-date scope of work and with significant professional and stakeholder input — that addresses current needs, including improved acoustics and lighting, new audience seats, dressing room reconfigurations, modifications to enhance students’ theater tech learning experience and safety, and additions to improve accessibility. This work aligns with the district’s strategic educational priorities for cohesive community, personalized learning, and wellness and well-being.
Comparable area school districts have recently rebuilt or renovated their aging auditoriums at significant costs, renewing their commitment to arts education and community spaces. Scarsdale has recently invested money in other areas of student experience, but the last major upgrade to the auditorium was more than 30 years ago.
The plan to fund the renovation through the issuance of a school bond, spreading the cost over a 10-year period, is responsible. And by using available surplus funds and state funding to significantly lower the total expense for taxpayers to just over $1.3 million, the projected average annual household impact will be just under $28 per year.
We wholeheartedly support this reasonable and much-needed project. The investment will benefit students’ learning and well-being and will give all residents a space that fosters connection and enjoyment of the arts. Polls will be open Tuesday May 16, 7 a.m.-9 p.m., at the Scarsdale Middle School gym. Help Scarsdale gather, perform and grow!!!
