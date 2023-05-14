Even though the community response to the Scarsdale High School auditorium renovation proposal has been overwhelmingly supportive, it will only become reality if residents go vote to approve the bond at the May 16 election.

If you’re not familiar with the SHS auditorium, it’s a gathering space for the entire Scarsdale community. Every high school student uses the auditorium for schoolwide assemblies and for band, orchestra and chorus concerts. The auditorium is also home to preseason high school sports meetings attended by parents and students, SHS acting and theater tech classes, the Jabberfest student talent show, the annual SHS senior class play, which brings together classmates for a culminating senior year experience, and numerous annual Drama Club performances, which are attended by thousands of people in the greater Scarsdale community. Parents, alumni and other community members also gather in the auditorium for various meetings and special programs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.