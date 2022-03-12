I am a Scarsdale resident writing in support of Jeremy Gans, one of the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party’s candidates for election as village trustee. I was a member of this year’s Citizens Nominating Committee.
I met Jeremy approximately eight years ago, when we both served on the Scarsdale Youth Soccer Club (SYSC) Board. During our time on the SYSC board, Jeremy was elected president and I was the treasurer. Jeremy was board president during a challenging time when the soccer club was in transition and had to hire a new coaching staff. Jeremy asked important and thoughtful questions, and clearly understood how to manage demands from parents in Scarsdale and the process of vetting the new coaching company from all aspects.
Currently, I also work with Jeremy on the Grant Committee of the Scarsdale High School PTA Scholarship Fund, which provides grants to Scarsdale seniors who wish to attend college but need financial assistance. Through both of my volunteer experiences working with Jeremy, I am most impressed by Jeremy’s collaborative approach, his ability to ask thoughtful questions, and his problem-solving capability.
Jeremy’s dedicated additional community volunteer experiences on the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Scarsdale Forum provide important knowledge and context that will be of value while serving as a village trustee. Jeremy will be a strong asset to the Scarsdale Village Board through his ability to gather and synthesize the appropriate facts, garner community feedback and come to consensus.
From serving on boards and volunteering, to being an active participant in community discussions, he has proven his eagerness to work hard for Scarsdale. Jeremy is rational, thoughtful and conscientious. He can debate issues with fairness, keep an open mind to all sides, and exercise mature judgment.
Along with his fellow candidates of the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party, Randy Whitestone and Ken Mazer, Jeremy Gans is an excellent choice to entrust for the position of Scarsdale village trustee. I know Jeremy will have the community’s best interests in mind and residents will respect his values, judgment, overall character and commitment to the Scarsdale community. I strongly urge all eligible Scarsdale residents to vote for Jeremy on Tuesday, March 15.
LAURIE MEDVINSKY
Taunton Road
