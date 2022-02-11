Last week’s editorial [“Unfair advantage?” Feb. 4] decried the supposedly shameless gerrymandering of borders by the New York State Democratic Party. In fact, New York, despite its voters being predominantly Democrats, set up an independent commission of five Democrats and five Republicans to prepare a map but unfortunately, and not surprisingly, partisan politics defeated the attempt to reach agreement on the borders. It was therefore left to the Democratic-controlled Congress to create the map, in accordance with rules amended in 2014.
According to the turnout in the last election, New York State is approximately three-quarters Democratic voters and one-quarter Republican voters. Since the election, approximately 88,000 additional Democrats registered to vote in New York State. Under the new map, 22 of 26 districts would be predominantly Democratic.
Contrast that with states where Republicans control the process. For example, in Alabama, the Republicans drew a map with only one predominantly Black district of seven districts in the state, despite the fact that Blacks comprise one-quarter of the state’s total population. The Supreme Court just allowed the map to stay in place, pausing a lower court order requiring the drawing of a new map. This type of gerrymandering is not an aberration among Republican-dominated state legislators. In North Carolina, the Republican-dominated state legislature’s map would give Republicans control of 11 of 14 seats in a state balanced almost evenly between Democrats and Republicans.
Putting aside the relative conduct of New York State Democrats and Republicans in various other states, there is something far more important at stake in the choice of congressional representatives. On Jan. 6, 2021, before and after the attempt by a violent mob attacking Congress to overturn the election, 147 Republican members of Congress voted to reject the certified electoral results and impede the peaceful transfer of power to the elected president. A year later, almost none of them would say that they regretted their vote. The Republican National Committee has just characterized those violent actions seeking to prevent Joseph Biden from becoming president as “legitimate political discourse.”
We need to ensure that congressional representatives follow the will of the electorate and act to preserve democracy rather than their careers. We need to prevent a constitutional crisis in this country during the next presidential election. Maybe adding a few more Democrats to the congressional delegation in New York will help prevent another attempt at a coup blessed by Republicans. New York possibly gaining a few Democratic seats is far from the biggest problem with our elected officials. I suggest that the League of Women Voters, and those following politics in The Scarsdale Inquirer, reconsider their priorities.
JANET LINN
Sherwood Place
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.