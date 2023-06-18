Ethel Lee Reed Dixon, a former longtime music teacher at Heathcote Elementary School, recently passed away at the age of 91.
I had the privilege and pleasure of teaching with her for many years. Lee was an extraordinary teacher who shared her love of music with her students and fellow teachers. We loved her for it and for the warm special person she was. Pure joy emanated from her classroom.
