As the former owner of Sprainbrook Nursery, I am concerned about food shortages that may occur. I recommend that we get ahead of the curve and plant organic vegetable gardens. I like raised beds to grow vegetables in. I use 2-inch-thick untreated lumber.
Three pieces of 8-foot by 2-inches by 10-inch Douglas fir lumber can build an inexpensive 8-by-4 foot raised bed garden of 32 square feet. You can build as many as you want. Leave a 2- to 3-foot walk between them. You can shorten or lengthen your beds but don’t build them wider than 4 feet. You can build some three layers high. A raised bed 3 feet high makes it very easy to garden, particularly for older people.
Building a 3-foot-high raised bed requires a large volume of organic soil to fill in so I like to adapt a German process called Hügelkultur. Place logs, branches and wood chips into the bottom two-thirds of the box. You can usually harvest logs and branches in the woods from fallen trees. Hügelkultur is essentially using wood logs as a base. Organic soil is added to the top and sides of the wood. The microbes in the soil break the wood down and release rich nutrients. The composting action keeps the soil warm and moist.
With a mixture of tree branches and logs great aeration takes place, which maximizes root growth. This works better with deep beds but I like to employ this principle within all raised beds. In shallow beds, spread a very thin layer of dry twigs at the base before filling with your soil mixture. The results are unbelievable.
Hügelkultur gardens are very popular in Europe where almost every person loves to garden. They are often referred to as hill gardens. Soil is applied to the top of logs creating a hill. You can cover the stump of a cut down tree and create a Hügelkultur garden. You can even fill your containers around your house by first applying dry twigs to the base before filling with soil. Whenever you apply wood to the base, you are creating the conditions for a great food web to take place, which will be beneficial to the plant. For the proper soil mixture to add to your beds refer to my book “12 steps to Natural Gardening,” page 159.
You can buy my book on Amazon or it is sold at Nature’s Cradle, 55 Mill Road, Eastchester, where all of the supplies I recommend in my book are sold; phone number is 914-779-8723. If you need a recommendation of someone to help you build it call me at 914-907-7182.
ALFRED KRAUTTER
Underhill Road
