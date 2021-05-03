For decades Edgemont has contributed millions more to Greenburgh’s budget than it received in services, happy to pay because we believed the surplus was used to enhance the lives of our neighbors throughout the town. The Fortress Bible Church debacle revealed a very different reality.
Greenburgh residents are still paying this, the largest discrimination settlement in U.S. municipal history, compensation for the ugly and unethical acts by town leadership. Did the misconduct this case revealed bring a reckoning, turning over the town board and supervisor positions and ushering in change? Apparently not. A recent bond offering memorandum suggests that an even larger discrimination settlement is coming for the Dromore Road malfeasance, leaving town taxpayers millions more to pay.
When 21-year-old Jason Maldonado was killed in an alleged shoplifting incident, did Town Supervisor Feiner consider the findings of the medical examiner who found that Mr. Maldonado had died because of his interaction with police? No. He took to the media to smear his memory and paint him as a drug addict who got what he deserved, leveraging a strategy identical to that used by the defense in the George Floyd case. [The Greenburgh Police Department is doing an admirable job of self-examination, with little help from the town board or supervisor.]
Even as Edgemont demanded change, with more than 80% voting against the incumbents, none came. How can that be? The current voting structure in Greenburgh takes decision-making out of the hands of the more racially diverse neighborhoods of the town in favor of the villages for which the town provides only a few services, creating a government without accountability.
Last week in his letter to the editor [“Incorporation would perpetuate ‘cumulative inequality cycle’,” April 23] Michael Schwartz explained that Edgemont should be deprived of its First Amendment rights to pave a path for equality. Edgemont passionately shares the goal of equality but does not share Mr. Schwartz’s view that a town that disenfranchises, discriminates, and saddles taxpayers with millions in legal expenses will bring equality. These are the devices of inequality, and exactly what young people around the country are fighting to change.
Mr. Schwartz cites the Black Lives Matter movement, which has attracted millions who hope to wrest control of resources from government agencies that harm and stifle the progress of African Americans and redirect them to more productive use, as a reason Edgemont should not be permitted to vote. As a middle-aged white man, I am in the habit of listening to the voices of those leading social justice movements and try to be part of the solution by not speaking on their behalf. I observe that Mr. Schwartz’s suggestion that Greenburgh silence voters and cement the status quo for a government that has failed for generations is antithetical to the efforts of those voices fighting for equality. The incorporation of Edgemont, which will give residents the government of their choosing and allow for the rethinking of how resources are deployed, might be just the agent of change that is needed in Greenburgh to fix its structure of oppression and end its ignominious cycle of serial discrimination.
DAVID DEPIETTO
Walbrooke Road
