I am a cyclist, runner, walker and parent of two girls who grew up in Scarsdale (who walked safely to school for many years). The article “Activity-seeking residents take to the streets, testing limits of village sidewalks and roads” [The Scarsdale Inquirer, July 10] misses the point. Not enough residents know the simple rules to follow: walk and run on sidewalks where available and if not available always walk and run facing traffic; bike with traffic and on the road, not sidewalks. In fact, New York State law states these rules.
If walkers and runners face traffic, they can see cars and bikes coming and react accordingly. If a walker or runner has their back to oncoming traffic it poses a danger to everyone. I know from experience. Needless to say, headphones and phones are an issue, but these simple rules can alleviate most of the safety issues posed by sharing the road.
On April 16 I contacted Mayor Marc Samwick with my suggestion about the unprecedented use of the roads. He assured me he would include it in his communication later that day. He did not (arguably he addressed much more important COVID-19 related information, which was fine but as far as I know he did not follow up as he told me he would).
If residents followed the safe rules of the road many of the issues highlighted in the article would be minimized. I know because I have been walking to the train, riding my bike and running in Scarsdale for more than 21 years. The roads and paths can accommodate higher use if the residents act responsibly.
Here’s the text of my email to the mayor:
Dear Mayor Samwick,
I have a request. Can you send a reminder (phone or email blast) to all Scarsdale residents that they are required to walk/run facing traffic? With the number of people out walking now, it would be great to educate people about safe behavior. In fact, NYS law (see NYS VTL § 1156 below) requires pedestrians to either use a path or walk/run facing traffic. Maybe you can coordinate messaging with the Scarsdale PD [Police Department].
I have lived in Scarsdale for close to 22 years and am an avid runner and cyclist. The current behavior is unprecedented and dangerous. Please help.
§ 1156 — Pedestrians on roadways (a) Where sidewalks are provided and they may be used with safety it shall be unlawful for any pedestrian to walk along and upon an adjacent roadway. (b) Where sidewalks are not provided any pedestrian walking along and upon a highway shall when practicable walk only on the left side of the roadway or its shoulder facing traffic which may approach from the opposite direction. Upon the approach of any vehicle from the opposite direction, such pedestrian shall move as far to the left as is practicable.
FRED HARWOOD
Dobbs Terrace
