As a retired member of the U.S. Foreign Service, I was proud to represent American interests and values in six countries — Colombia, South Africa, Turkey, El Salvador, Mexico and twice in Afghanistan — over my 30 years of service. I write this as Foreign Service Day approaches on May 1, intended to honor our active duty Foreign Service members. I am a graduate of three Scarsdale schools and owe a debt to the administrators and teachers who fostered an environment of learning that helped me meet the challenges of my profession.
Members of the U.S. Foreign Service are dedicated, hardworking public servants whose mission is to promote American interests, values and national security. As the pandemic continues its march across the world, members of the Foreign Service have been working around the clock to bring home thousands of Americans stranded abroad. We are also working on all the other problems facing our nation and the world, and my fellow Foreign Service Officers are the most conscientious and creative problem-solvers I know.
My colleagues are proud to serve their country. This global pandemic struck at a time when the Foreign Service was already overstretched and understaffed. Numerous critical positions in Washington and at embassies abroad remain vacant.
I hope that something good will come out of this frightening time, including the support the Foreign Service needs to best serve America’s interests abroad.
ANNIE PFORZHEIMER
New York City
SHS class of ’82
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.