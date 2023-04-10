I view the renomination of Amber Yusuf and Bob Klein for Scarsdale’s Board of Education (BOE) as a very welcome development. I say that as a member of the School Board Nominating Committee and a former school board trustee.
Here are some thoughts on why Amber and Bob’s renomination is very good for Scarsdale Schools:
Amber and Bob have been very effective BOE members over their three-year terms. Most recently, among the challenges they have tackled are the issues of payroll tax payments, the management issues that led to Dr. Hagerman’s early resignation, and the search for a new superintendent that led to the BOE’s hiring Dr. Patrick for that pivotal post.
Amber and Bob have repeatedly demonstrated very good judgment in what they do and what they say as BOE members, which is absolutely critical in this sensitive position of BOE member.
Amber and Bob are clearly team players. Here too, I’ve seen firsthand how important that is in BOE members.
Amber and Bob are excellent listeners. I’ve seen this firsthand, and have heard from others, including in community organizations. Listening is critical for a BOE member.
Amber brings remarkable leadership to the table, having led the board so well as president this year and having served with distinction as vice president last year. Amber’s tenure on the board was preceded by years as a parent leader, including as president of the Parent Teacher Council and Heathcote PTA president.
As the only empty-nester on the BOE, Bob effectively marshals his perspective as a parent whose son and daughter developed in and graduated from Scarsdale Schools, and as a resident whose children are no longer in Scarsdale Schools but still chooses to live in the community and pays school taxes.
Continuity on Scarsdale’s school board is very important right now. The Scarsdale School District has seen turbulence over the last 15 years for reasons that have included budget pressures related to the Great Financial Crisis, faculty morale issues, the instructional time debate, the debate over building new vs. renovation at Greenacres School, the COVID-19 pandemic and the payroll tax issues culminating in Dr. Thomas Hagerman’s early resignation. The district has turned a corner this year under Amber’s leadership, reflected in one example by the district’s adoption of a calendar for next year that is much more sensitive to the diversity of our community. And the BOE, under Amber’s leadership and with Bob’s contributions, took a major step with the appointment of Dr. Drew Patrick as superintendent.
The BOE appears to be working very effectively together, and the community will be well served by keeping the board intact and letting the board members help continue the district’s progress. This is also a very young board, which makes it even more valuable to keep the board intact.
This is a hopeful time for Scarsdale Schools after a number of years of challenges. I’m very pleased that our committee renominated Amber and Bob to help continue the district’s forward momentum.
