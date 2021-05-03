We are writing this letter to encourage the community to support Alison Singer’s candidacy for a second three-year term on the Scarsdale Board of Education. Alison has a very impressive record of qualifications and of service to the Scarsdale educational community. Of special note, her candidacy is significantly enhanced by her first term of board service, uniquely positioning her as the strongest candidate in the upcoming school board election.
We each served six years on the school board, (Florie, 2001 to 2007 and Suzanne, 2010 to 2016), each with terms as president and vice president. Based on our own board of education experience, we can personally attest to how each year of board service informed and strengthened our effectiveness as trustees. There was a steep learning curve in the first years, and we benefited from the experience gained over three annual cycles and from the mentoring of more senior colleagues. We were able to make more significant contributions in later years precisely because we had come to know more about issues and nuances and had developed strong working relationships with other trustees and community leaders. By the time we assumed leadership roles, we had the seasoning to probe complicated issues, manage controversies, communicate credibly with the community, and more productively collaborate with district administration to influence policy. We became mentors to newer trustees, who are simply not yet similarly equipped.
So it should go, if the board can do an orderly succession planning with a term-staggered roster of trustees. To replace the accumulated experience of a trustee who, like Alison, has performed well during her first term would forfeit those assets, interrupt that important rhythm, and deprive the rest of the board and community of a thoughtful and knowledgeable trustee.
Boards historically deal with budgets, contract negotiations, facilities planning, strategic planning, to mention some of the bread-and-butter matters. Each cycle has different challenges and sometimes there are additional layers and issues that are incredibly complex and difficult. We processed highly charged issues involving building construction and the high school’s Advanced Topics courses. The issues presented by the COVID-19 virus are of a different magnitude, and the intricacies of trustees, administrators and community members working together in this circumstance to protect Scarsdale students and families, while in support of education, cannot be emphasized enough. The relationships and experiences Alison brings to these complex issues will continue to move the community forward. Her background on the school board is more vital now than ever.
SUZANNE SEIDEN
FLORIE WACHTENHEIM
Former Scarsdale Board of Education presidents
