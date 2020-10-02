In responding to Sara Pinto’s letter [“Use of village email list for political campaign is ‘intrusive,’” Sept. 25], I hope to end the NotifyMe email list kerfuffle.
I did not file a FOIL request because we thought Mayor Marc Samwick’s statement was “unfair,” but we did see it as a partisan jab by his Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party at the Voters Choice Party, based on a deliberate misstatement of our arguments. Mr. Samwick wrote to the NotifyMe subscriber email list on April 23: “Unfortunately, some view the current situation as an opportunity to create a political divide. They advocate that the solution to reducing village property taxes is to penalize our first responders and to ask our Village Justice to forgo his salary. This is unacceptable, especially at the time when we need our first responders more than ever. We cannot penalize first responders working hard in extraordinary circumstances, or public servants who continue to perform the job they were elected to do. Degrading our professional police, fire department, or criminal justice services is not only unconscionable but also unwise.”There is no need to rebut his mischaracterizations here. Both parties were indeed divided on key issues and conducting heated campaigns; such hyperbole is not unexpected. However, Mr. Samwick crafted this campaign hyperbole in his official capacity on village letterhead — perhaps a mayoral action unprecedented in Scarsdale history.
We believed that it was unfair for Mr. Samwick to use the NotifyMe email list for political content, access that is denied to VCP and other potential competitors. I filed the FOIL request so that VCP and other SCNP party competitors would have equal access to this village resource. Controlling case law provides that email lists containing the names and email addresses of persons who subscribe to a municipality’s news and information service must be produced under FOIL. See Matter of Livson v. Town of Greenburgh, 34 N.Y.S. 3d 612 (2nd Dept. 2016).
Mayor Samwick’s message was in an April 23 NotifyMe email blast. I filed the FOIL request on April 24. The emails were not provided to VCP until the Friday before the Sept. 15 election. Had the FOIL been fulfilled when it was submitted, VCP would have simply answered Mr. Samwick. We had no intent to hold these emails for use at a propitious moment before the election. Instead, village government held up release of the emails for almost five months until two business days before the election.
I understand the concerns of residents who didn’t appreciate receiving political messaging from the NotifyMe email list in April and in September. But open village government has to be a two-way street. As the Appellate Court properly ruled, when residents willingly sign up to receive emails of news and information of public concern from the municipality, others who seek to further the public discourse on such matters must be provided with the names and email addresses of those residents. That’s only fair and it’s the price of democracy.
Bob Selvaggio
Rochambeau Road
Editor’s note: In an article in the Inquirer dated Sept. 18, Mayor Marc Samwick said he didn’t deem his comments in the letter to be “political” and he was protecting first responders while the pandemic was still raging across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.