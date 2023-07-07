Edgemont is petitioning to become a village and those outside of Edgemont have no say in the matter. We believe that Edgemont’s incorporation would be financially devastating for unincorporated Greenburgh. Being excluded from voting on a decision that affects our municipal services, taxes and quality of life is a form of voter suppression and a clear violation of our rights as citizens.
As former Edgemont residents we have been aware that a small but vocal group has continually tried to incorporate Edgemont. This group seems intent on making this happen. Political tactics have been used by some in Albany that are unacceptable, allowing for the voices of few to speak for the many.
