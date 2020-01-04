As 2019 has drawn to a close, so too has my term as interim councilwoman for the town of Greenburgh. I am sad to say goodbye, but I trust that Councilwoman-elect Gina Jackson will do a fine job as the newest council member.
It has been an honor to serve all of Greenburgh’s residents. My time on the board has afforded me the opportunity to broaden my knowledge of the neighborhoods that comprise the town entire and to get to know so many of its wonderful people who care deeply about all aspects of the town’s governance. Their thoughtful and informed input has been invaluable and very much appreciated.
I would like to thank residents and volunteers from the several hamlets and many neighborhoods for teaching me about their communities within a community and though there may be some fractiousness and disagreement, we all have the best interest of the town at heart. This is democracy in all its messy glory!
As a member of the town board, I got to better know, and work closely with, the sitting members. Thank you to Supervisor Paul Feiner and council members Sheehan, Juettner and Jones for allowing me that privilege.
I’ve long understood the hard work governance entails as an employee of county government. Yet it took hands-on experience to understand the commitment of our elected officials. I learned to appreciate the care, diligence and steadfastness of my fellow board members and I consider it an honor to have worked with them.
I can’t say enough about the police chief, judges, commissioners and hardworking staff in all the town departments. I am so grateful that I’ve gotten to know them. We all owe them a debt of gratitude for their dedication. I’ve come to respect them all the more. Unfortunately I cannot name these wonderful and talented people or I’ll exceed my word count!
It is my hope that my introduction and formation of the Greenburgh Complete Count Committee for Census 2020, the introduction of new measures to reduce energy costs (NuEnergen) and recommendations for shared services savings with the county, such as healthcare (MEBCO), will benefit all Greenburgh residents.
Lastly, I was appointed to fill the seat vacated by former Councilman Kevin Morgan’s untimely death. He was ever-present as I sat on the dais and it is my fervent wish that I served as my friend would have wanted me to.
Ellen Hendrickx
Former Greenburgh councilwoman
Hastings-on-Hudson
