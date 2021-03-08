I’ve known Jane Veron for the better part of 20 years. In that period she served as president of the Scarsdale League of Women Voters, chair of the village planning board and an extended term as a trustee on the village board. As a member of those three bodies while she served Scarsdalians, I had a firsthand opportunity to appreciate her skill and hard work to support decisions that made life in Scarsdale better, and then still even better than that.
When she and I served on the village board together, we worked together between board meetings to learn what the people we served wanted. We either explained why the board’s decision in support of the request would cause a downside for Scarsdale or we would vigorously pursue the decision requested.
Although Jane may not be opposed, please take the time to vote for her to show how much you appreciate Jane’s willingness to serve you.
DAN HOCHVERT
Former mayor, 2017-19
Thornbury Road
