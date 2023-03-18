I enthusiastically support the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party candidates for mayor, trustees and village justice.

Each of the CNC nominees has proven their dedication to the village and their integrity — former Trustee and Deputy Mayor Arest serving four years of exemplary service on the village board, Trustees Ahuja and Brew serving nearly two years as committed trustees, and Dara Gruenberg has played pivotal roles in getting the newly formed Advisory Council for Communications up and running, and serving as president of the Friends of the Scarsdale Library as it raised an unprecedented amount of funds that enabled us to renovate and expand our library into the crown jewel that we enjoy today. Village Justice Cynthia Dunne has served ably in that capacity and has earned our vote.

