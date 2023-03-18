I enthusiastically support the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party candidates for mayor, trustees and village justice.
Each of the CNC nominees has proven their dedication to the village and their integrity — former Trustee and Deputy Mayor Arest serving four years of exemplary service on the village board, Trustees Ahuja and Brew serving nearly two years as committed trustees, and Dara Gruenberg has played pivotal roles in getting the newly formed Advisory Council for Communications up and running, and serving as president of the Friends of the Scarsdale Library as it raised an unprecedented amount of funds that enabled us to renovate and expand our library into the crown jewel that we enjoy today. Village Justice Cynthia Dunne has served ably in that capacity and has earned our vote.
I worked very closely with Justin Arest for two years on the village board. During the time I served as mayor, Justin was my primary sounding board. Justin was always thoughtful and available, and his heart was always in the right place. When we disagreed, the interactions were always respectful and thoughtful, and importantly, Justin always listened to the opposing perspective with an open mind. I felt so strongly about Justin’s commitment to the village, his thoughtful approach to problem solving, and his deep desire to serve that I appointed Justin to be deputy mayor.
Justin was always a true partner. Never was that more evident than when COVID broke out. Without any basis to assess the varied and unpredictable situations we faced as a village, Justin jumped in wherever needed. His dedication and judgment helped us manage through the wide array of challenges we faced, from health, safety and welfare concerns, to dealing with the human elements of the pandemic, to addressing the significant impact the pandemic had on the village budget. Justin was an invaluable partner during an extremely trying time.
I have also worked closely with Dara Gruenberg. In a community that is blessed by so many dedicated volunteers, Dara stands out. Dara’s energy, enthusiasm, intellect, people skills and communication ability has and will continue to benefit our village for years to come. I first met Dara when she was president of the Friends of Scarsdale Library. I quickly saw Dara’s value to the community as we had difficult discussions about the important balance between community benefit and cost. I also quickly saw that Dara addressed points with serious intellect, understanding and unwavering dedication.
While my experiences with Justin and Dara differ, there are many similarities that they both share. Justin and Dara are each: (i) thoughtful, (ii) dedicated to serving our community, (iii) open minded to opposing perspectives, and, above all, (iv) have the utmost integrity. We are hard-pressed to find better candidates than Justin Arest for mayor and Dara Gruenberg for trustee. Please join me in supporting and voting for all of the CNC nominees on March 21 at the Scarsdale Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.