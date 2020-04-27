Recently a petition has been circulating in town arguing for a $2 million reduction in the village budget. The proposal in the petition is an emotional pitch to a common financial desire — to have one’s taxes go down, not up. However, the approach taken in the pitch does not withstand a common sense view of village operations. Approximately half of the reductions proposed are placed on the backs of our professional firefighters. Another quarter of what is proposed would come from our police force. The remainder is a grab bag of odds and ends, which have been focused on by the village board and staff in the course of months of public budget meetings.
As to our firefighters and police, we read each week of numerous calls to these dedicated public servants. During this unprecedented public health crisis, residents are more dependent on their homes than normal, since most of us are “trapped” in them for extended periods. In many cases, our kids are stuck inside with us. Our seniors are being told not to go out at all if they can help it. These highly unusual circumstances would seem to increase the opportunity for mishaps and the need for services to respond to them. Many of the calls for help involve firefighters and/or police going into people’s homes, sometimes to deal with the issue that prompted the call. Those encounters require wearing personal protection equipment (PPE). And even with that, reports of these first responders coming down with COVID-19 are common.
Overtime shifts in firefighting are not caused by routine business. Overtime happens in emergency situations — when it takes more time than a shift to put out a fire, or there is need to report for duty because other firefighters are sick, or a major storm requires working in concert with Con Edison to guard downed and sparking power lines, closed intersections, etc.
Ironically, while the petition was being launched, Gov. Andrew Cuomo was on TV asking for hazardous duty pay from the federal government for first responders and essential workers. The governor is right. The approach taken by the petition is simply wrongheaded.
We have a real crisis — we don’t need an artificial one. Now is not the time to take a poorly thought out approach to the budgets of our first responders who are out there every day for us. The superficial allure of the petition is undercut by the negative effect its proposals would have on those we rely on to protect us.
The village board of trustees has been playing its appropriate governance role with respect to the budget — providing guidance to staff, asking questions, setting priorities, and maintaining financial flexibility for the village as this public health crisis rapidly evolves. They have demonstrated that they are committed to following a logical process in assessing the fiscal picture going forward, representing all residents’ best interests. They have earned and deserve our continued support as they and we work our way through this challenging time.
DAVID KROENLEIN
DAN HOCHVERT
JON MARK
BOB STEVES
Former mayors of Scarsdale
