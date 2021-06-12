I had a personal interview on May 11 with Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. He indicated that he and the town board are seriously considering making the sale of marijuana legal in the town. I pointed out to him that marijuana is not a benign substance, but a hallucinogenic drug. Users become mentally disordered and bodily muscular function is impaired. It is the gateway to heroin.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a statistic that 15% of chronic marijuana users will become hardcore drug addicts. People can’t smoke pot for hours every day to maintain the desired high and carry out a normal family life or hold down a job. To maintain the high they switch to pills — opioids. There are many deaths from overdoses.
When the pills don’t work or are too expensive, the next step is heroin. First skin popping and then directly into the veins. Heroin is loaded with imported fentanyl and is the real killer.
The town of Greenburgh has a population of 90,000 people. If marijuana is made legal there will be hundreds of unnecessary deaths. High school students will be able to get this stuff.
Call Paul Feiner at 914-478-1219 and contact the town board and urge them to stop this disaster.
I was 32 years in the New York Police Department and turned down the offer to take command of the Bronx Narcotic Squad.
THOMAS CUNNINGHAM
Captain (retired) NYPD
Hartsdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.