1963–64 was a consequential year for our nation, although as fourth graders at Greenacres School, we had no idea what that would mean. Thankfully our teacher, Vincent Dempsey, whose beautiful obituary appeared in The Scarsdale Inquirer’s April 28 print edition [online at https://bit.ly/3HWqwWL], was there to guide us.
In the fall of that year, Mr. Dempsey taught us about strife in a foreign country none of us had ever heard of: Vietnam. We could never have imagined then that we would be protesting that war just a few years later. He educated us about a small island not far from Florida — Cuba — from which our country had terminated all financial, economic and travel relationships, and prompted fears of nuclear war. Mr. Dempsey informed us about a horrific racially motivated bombing at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, when four black children, close to our age, were killed. He introduced us to an inspiring leader — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — whose tears we shared at the abomination of that racist act. And then, on Friday, Nov. 22, a day that will forever be ingrained in our minds and hearts, Mr. Dempsey, with tears flowing, gave us the awful news that our beloved young and charismatic president, John F. Kennedy, had been assassinated. School was immediately closed, and as we exited the classroom to meet our anxious parents, Mr. Dempsey gave each of us a reassuring hug.
