I write to offer my unqualified support for Alison Singer, who is currently vice president of the Scarsdale School Board, and who is running for her second term as an independent because the School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) did not nominate her for a second term.
To be clear, I write this as someone who has deep respect for Scarsdale’s nonpartisan system. Several years ago, I served on the SBNC for three years, and then for an additional year as chair. In my experience, SBNC members took their jobs extremely seriously — and worked hard to find highly qualified candidates who were open minded, had track records suggesting they would work well in a group setting, and who were willing to volunteer a lot of their time to work in the best interests of the schools. Gauging the likelihood that a candidate would serve two full terms was another key component, as it was widely recognized that it took time for new board members to get up to speed, and continuity was deemed critical.
Alison was chosen through that process for her first term, so it’s quite curious that the SBNC did not renominate her.
While only SBNC members who were in the room for the deliberations will ever know the real reason for failing to renominate Alison, I suspect it had something to do with wanting to send a signal to the board that the community was frustrated with some of the decisions made by the board during the recent school year.
I find this logic suspect and the decision seems quite reckless.
Suspect, because this year of COVID-19 presented truly unprecedented challenges for all school systems. There were highly vocal and passionate proponents on all sides of the debate about how best to manage the schools during this public health emergency. Well-meaning experts disagreed, and decisions had to be made (and are still being made) against the background of deep uncertainty.
Reckless, because without having Alison on the board, there will be a critical lack of seniority at a time that is still highly fluid and complex. There is no real substitute for real world experience, and Alison clearly has that. Importantly, it also sends the wrong signal to future candidates thinking of running for this important position and will make it harder to recruit qualified volunteers.
Lastly, I have known Alison for a long time and can speak directly to her intelligence, work ethic and her judgment. I am a neuroscientist at a foundation with a similar mission to the foundation that Alison founded. From interacting with her professionally for close to 15 years, I can say without hesitation that she is extremely smart, measured and collegial. Our daughters are also the same age, so I’ve had the pleasure of knowing her as a fellow parent as well.
I encourage you to join me in voting for Alison on May 18.
John Spiro
Former SBNC chair
Tompkins Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.