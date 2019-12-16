Retirement and continuing care communities are receiving increasing attention in the media. We would like to share our recent experience finding such a community.
Moving from Scarsdale to Meadow Ridge in Redding, Connecticut, where we have been settling in for the last three months, was a real challenge. During the last few years, we saw more and more of our friends and neighbors seeking out places to resettle. Some had immediate health concerns, others were anticipating future contingencies such as difficulties navigating stairs or maintaining large homes. We visited some of those who had chosen to relocate in retirement communities. We were impressed by those who had found places with onsite medical care when required. Particularly compelling were rehabilitation units and life-care options in attached assisted living facilities if they were to become needed.
We chose Meadow Ridge because it also offered a pastoral setting on 150 acres, with hiking trails, a beautiful pond and areas designated for residents who wanted to garden. We were impressed with the large, light-filled apartments that overlooked appealing vistas, a unique tree-filled indoor atrium, a huge indoor swimming pool, abundant exercise facilities and many activities and events. We spoke with many simpatico residents who shared our interests.
Our advice to anyone contemplating a move of this sort is to thoroughly explore what is available, scrutinize everything offered and prioritize what matters most. Start the process of downsizing as soon as you can. It is likely to be more difficult than you might have expected.
An interesting coincidence. We had been urged by several Scarsdalians to look for Grady Jenson, a former mayor. He turned out to live directly across the hall and warmly welcomed us. As we became acquainted, he told us about the time capsule he had designed for Scarsdale, which was buried in 1988 near the village hall flagpole. It is to be unearthed in 2088, and preserves much that will be of interest to those living in that future era. Last week Grady celebrated his 97th birthday, and we were delighted to be invited to his party.
HARVEY and SYBIL BARTEN
Meadow Ridge
Redding, Connecticut
