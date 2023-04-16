I wholeheartedly recommend Amber Yusuf and Robert Klein for reelection to the Scarsdale Board of Education. Working with them on the school board through the severest of challenges confirms their qualifications as extraordinary trustees who should, and must, continue to represent the community on the board of education.
Amber Yusuf emerged quickly and effectively as a leader in her first year on the board. She was dedicated, diligent and effective. Knowing Amber, none of this was a surprise. However, her temperament in trying situations, her even-keeled approach to the many challenges the board faced, and her staunch advocacy on behalf of the students, convincingly establishes her vital importance to the board and the community. The successes of the past year can be directly attributed to her leadership as president of the board and prior to that as vice president of the board.
Robert Klein displayed his thoughtful and considered approach to governance from the outset of his first term. No meeting passes without an insightful and often new perspective on an issue. Bob’s ability to consider and formulate a viewpoint and to articulate it for those present at any meeting continues to prove invaluable. Bob’s presentation often compels further discussion about issues ultimately leading to a well-conceived result. His unique perspective clearly and positively influenced all decisions by the board during his term and the successes of the past year can be traced to his contributions.
Both Amber and Bob have proven respectful and congenial colleagues who work well not only with the board, but parents, community members, administrators and staff in the district. Their performance and accomplishments leave no doubt that they must be re-elected to the school board so that their excellent work and results will continue.
Amber and Bob have my unequivocal support and I hope the voters will join me in reelecting them on May 16.
