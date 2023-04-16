I wholeheartedly recommend Amber Yusuf and Robert Klein for reelection to the Scarsdale Board of Education. Working with them on the school board through the severest of challenges confirms their qualifications as extraordinary trustees who should, and must, continue to represent the community on the board of education.

Amber Yusuf emerged quickly and effectively as a leader in her first year on the board. She was dedicated, diligent and effective. Knowing Amber, none of this was a surprise. However, her temperament in trying situations, her even-keeled approach to the many challenges the board faced, and her staunch advocacy on behalf of the students, convincingly establishes her vital importance to the board and the community. The successes of the past year can be directly attributed to her leadership as president of the board and prior to that as vice president of the board.

