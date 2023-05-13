It is a privilege to write in strong support of my former school board colleagues, Amber Yusuf and Bob Klein. I am excited for the Scarsdale Schools community that the SBNC has put forth these talented leaders for a second term. Both Amber and Bob have consistently displayed sound judgment, open mindedness, critical thinking, a commitment to transparency and a deep appreciation for the incredible importance of school.
I first had the pleasure of working with Amber when she was PT Council president and I was SHS PTA president. At the time, I was struck by her knowledge, calm demeanor and commonsense approach, in addition to the utter ease with which she led the organization and supported her team. I was incredibly grateful to work with her again when I served as Scarsdale School Board president and she as board vice president during the 2021-22 school year. As a board, we faced many challenges, and I cannot be more emphatic when I tell you that Amber is a rock: hardworking, dedicated, tireless, undaunted and resilient. I trusted and respected her counsel and perspective, as I am sure is true for her current board colleagues. This past year, as school board president, she has done an excellent job leading a comprehensive superintendent search, providing clear communication to the community, collaborating with village trustees and staff on important initiatives, and overseeing a complicated budget process.
