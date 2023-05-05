I write to encourage you to reelect Amber Yusuf and Bob Klein to seats on the Scarsdale Board of Education. As their fellow board member, I learned they are both tireless and passionate volunteers committed to the students of Scarsdale. Amber and Bob are honest and open-minded, patient and deliberative. Neither one is afraid to ask questions and each listens carefully to the thoughts and opinions of all constituencies. Both work to find consensus and are deeply collaborative.

Amber and Bob are focused on the health and safety of our students and the health and safety of our buildings. They have put countless hours into confirming both. Amber and Bob are committed to ensuring that community expectations for construction projects are met, that safety, security and emergency management are prioritized, and that all our students and faculty receive appropriate support as needed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.