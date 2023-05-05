I write to encourage you to reelect Amber Yusuf and Bob Klein to seats on the Scarsdale Board of Education. As their fellow board member, I learned they are both tireless and passionate volunteers committed to the students of Scarsdale. Amber and Bob are honest and open-minded, patient and deliberative. Neither one is afraid to ask questions and each listens carefully to the thoughts and opinions of all constituencies. Both work to find consensus and are deeply collaborative.
Amber and Bob are focused on the health and safety of our students and the health and safety of our buildings. They have put countless hours into confirming both. Amber and Bob are committed to ensuring that community expectations for construction projects are met, that safety, security and emergency management are prioritized, and that all our students and faculty receive appropriate support as needed.
With all that in mind, Amber and Bob understand the important balance of keeping taxes affordable with quality programming that supports the district vision of a superior education.
Having followed Scarsdale school board meetings and discussions for almost two decades, as well as having been a board member for six of those years, I am keenly aware of the wealth of knowledge board members must hold to be effective participants. Amber and Bob offer continuity of institutional knowledge and in-depth understanding of the complexities of the many issues our board must address. Their wealth of knowledge is critical and their continued leadership is vital.
Please support our children and our schools by taking the time to vote for Amber and Bob at Scarsdale Middle School on Tuesday, May 16, between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.
I also encourage you to visit scarsdaleschools.org for information on the SHS auditorium renovation bond and the 2023-24 proposed budget, and to vote Yes on those two critical measures.
