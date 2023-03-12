I enthusiastically endorse Justin Arest for mayor of Scarsdale.
I have been impressed with Justin as a superb trustee as well as on a variety of village committees. His adherence to process, his knowledge of the issues, his deep experience with the financial condition of our village and his commitment to Scarsdale are all qualities that will make Justin a thoughtful, dynamic and action-oriented leader.
Justin knows Scarsdale, the village, the schools and its neighbors. He is respectful of our needs and our wants, and he understands our capacities. He, often as not, has a unique question that expands the conversation and leads to a more complete decision. Justin is wonderful to work with and will do so inclusively and transparently.
The village is faced with interesting and challenging opportunities. Justin will work diligently, collaboratively and intelligently to effectively engage all stakeholders. He will enhance our processes, structures and planning to provide sound guidance that will lead to thoughtful decisions to set the village on a solid foundation for today and tomorrow.
Please lend your support to Justin and vote for him for mayor of Scarsdale and the entire slate on March 21 at the Scarsdale library.
