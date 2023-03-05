My strong endorsement of the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party slate for mayor and three trustee positions is based upon my four years serving as a village trustee and my interactions with each of them. The candidates, Justin Arest for mayor; Sameer Ahuja, Karen Brew and Dara Gruenberg for trustees, will work well together to tackle tough topics like the future of the pool complex, your village property tax bill, as well as other difficult issues.
Dara has a comprehensive understanding of the workings of our municipal government from her countless hours volunteering as chair of the village’s Advisory Council on Communications, president of the Friends of the Library and co-chair of the library’s Capital Campaign. I am impressed with Dara’s ability to bring the village’s professional staff, board and residents together to impact our community positively. Most importantly, she has been paying attention: During my term as trustee, Dara attended many work sessions and board meetings.
Trustee Ahuja will continue to bring an enlightened, informed view to matters of technology; economic development; and diversity, equity and inclusion affecting the village. I appreciate his public acknowledgments of everyone’s efforts, notably that of village staff. Government works best when there is collaboration between elected officials and those who deliver municipal services every day.
Trustee Brew and I served together on the working groups, aka “Pillars,” for public safety, sustainability/municipal services and quality of life. Most notably, we were charged with studying marijuana dispensaries and lounges. Karen knew how to focus our research and how to properly structure the public work sessions on the tax considerations, impacts on youth and local commerce. I appreciated how she listened to my views, as well as the results of my due diligence from visiting places with established dispensaries. Thanks to Karen’s business approach, we accomplished our task and presented relevant information to the rest of the board and the public so that an informed decision could be made.
Justin Arest will make a great mayor. He was a hardworking trustee who always arrived prepared and often presented additional information from his own research. I’m pleased that he will continue, and perhaps improve, the Pillar structure that has made it possible for trustees and staff to get into the details of various issues. Most importantly, I know that Justin is flexible enough to change his mind once relevant facts and considerations are presented. That’s an important quality for all public servants and the hallmark of our nonpartisan system where candidates are chosen to serve the public, and not a political party.
If you’re unfamiliar with how Scarsdale strives to keep politics out of local government, take a look at www.scarsdalecitizens.org and go to the “Tradition” tab. And, remember to vote on Tuesday, March 21 at the Scarsdale library for Arest, Ahuja, Brew and Gruenberg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.