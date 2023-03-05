My strong endorsement of the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party slate for mayor and three trustee positions is based upon my four years serving as a village trustee and my interactions with each of them. The candidates, Justin Arest for mayor; Sameer Ahuja, Karen Brew and Dara Gruenberg for trustees, will work well together to tackle tough topics like the future of the pool complex, your village property tax bill, as well as other difficult issues.

Dara has a comprehensive understanding of the workings of our municipal government from her countless hours volunteering as chair of the village’s Advisory Council on Communications, president of the Friends of the Library and co-chair of the library’s Capital Campaign. I am impressed with Dara’s ability to bring the village’s professional staff, board and residents together to impact our community positively. Most importantly, she has been paying attention: During my term as trustee, Dara attended many work sessions and board meetings.

