Bob Selvaggio’s analysis of the function and methods of Scarsdale’s nonpartisan Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC) and its companion — the School Board Nominating Committee — unfortunately shows a lack of understanding of the purpose and functioning of these entities.
Selection of a candidate for the school board or the board of trustees revolves around the exact opposite of what he wrote about — that there should be no agenda, political viewpoint or fixed ideas, but a willingness to have an open mind, see all parts of an issue, and come to a conclusion of what is best for the school or the village. Politics and preformed opinions are an anathema to this process.
Another important quality that is looked for is a civil, nonconfrontational personality, without a preconceived agenda.
Mr. Selvaggio’s assertion that the candidates are not vetted cannot be further from the truth. I served as a trustee and was investigated by the CNC. They interviewed about a dozen people by phone who knew me from the community. Most of those people had no connection with politics, the CNC or the village other than being a resident.
I found out later that they were asked about my demeanor, intelligence, stability, temperament, fair mindedness, reputation, business and leadership experience. That is what I would call serious vetting. When Mayra [Kirkendall-Rodríguez] was asked about vetting for her [Voters Choice] party she said the voters at the polls would vet the candidates. The Voters Choice Party has lost in every election by a large margin but they did bring out a lot of people to vote.
Mayra also lost the school board election by a significant margin. Mayra is a very smart and interesting person. However, time and time again she has not shown that she has the temperament or demeanor to be on these elected boards. One only has to look at her past public comments during trustee meetings to see that. Mayra also organized a lawsuit against the village, which resulted in an unnecessary cost to taxpayers — a fact she does not advertise. Even though the village won the lawsuit, Mayra’s group is appealing it — wasting more taxpayer money.
Mayra’s VCP party is putting up Bob Berg for trustee who famously said in a New York Times interview, in context, that “older mansions like those on Heathcote were hit hardest because they had not been assessed in decades. They deserved to be hammered ...” Should a trustee want to “hammer” residents? Who vetted the VCP’s other two candidates?
It is important to understand from the above why Bob Selvaggio’s point of view is so inaccurate and the VCP candidates are inappropriate.
WILLIAM STERN
Rural Drive
