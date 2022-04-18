Thank you for the Inquirer’s coverage regarding the March 20, 2022 report of the Downtown Revitalization and Municipal Services Committees of the Scarsdale Forum on whether Scarsdale’s Village Center should become a business improvement district (a BID) (“Scarsdale Forum explores options for village center,” March 25). The recommendation of the Scarsdale Forum’s report is that the possibility of a BID should be explored by creating a steering committee, comprised of stakeholders from village government (both elected and staff), property owners, merchants, civic organizations, neighborhood associations and downtown condo/co-op owners. The nature of the steering committee is exploratory: to see if this type of entity makes sense for Scarsdale.
Some have asked why the village doesn’t just do everything itself. As we know from sitting through the last round of budget talks, there is not enough available funding for all projects of interest. Due to budget limitations, many improvements, such as taking care of plants and parks in the downtown, making infrastructure repairs, and improving lighting and the electrical grid, have gone untended. Merchants have been struggling to make ends meet during a difficult economic cycle worsened by a global pandemic; thus, the Scarsdale Business Alliance cannot be looked to for funding for these projects. Creative solutions should be explored. A steering committee could determine projects appropriate for a BID to fund.
Some have questioned whether a small village such as Scarsdale (population of approximately 17,800) is suitable for a BID.
As noted in the Forum’s BID report, this type of entity is now popular in every state in the country, as well as in other countries. New York City has 76 BIDs, some comprising just a few city blocks.
But more to the point, there are BIDs in many small towns on Long Island — e.g., Westbury (population 15,300), Cedarhurst (population 6,600), Port Washington (population 15,800) and Greenport Village (population 2,200), and also BIDs in other small New York communities such as Canandaigua (population 10,000), Glens Falls (population 14,000) and Batavia (population 14,000) — all smaller than Scarsdale. The websites for these BIDs demonstrate that they have made a large difference in the communities they serve.
Some have expressed concern that a single entity or organization will have control over the BID and what happens to our village center. However, to clarify another fact, the New York statute (Sec. 980-M) specifies that no voting member of the board of a BID may control more than 33 1/3% of the votes. Moreover, the BID would be subject to village codes and ordinances.
Whether the community decides to move forward with a BID will be known after further study, but to peremptorily foreclose this proven and widespread tool for revitalizing the downtown would be shortsighted.
The full Forum report can be accessed here: https://bit.ly/3JCHozM.
Susan Douglass
Chair, Downtown Revitalization Committee of the Scarsdale Forum
