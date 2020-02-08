The Scarsdale Forum welcomed more than 100 members and guests to Winterfest 2020, its 12th annual membership party at the Scarsdale Woman’s Club on Saturday, Feb. 1. Partygoers were greeted at the door by Forum President Tim Foley and Vice President Madelaine Eppenstein as Spotify set the mood for the evening in the festive music room decorated by Linda Blair. Bruce Wells held court at the popular beer tasting station featuring his home brewed beers and hot dogs steamed in dark beer for the adventurous. Plates [restaurant] catered a delicious buffet dinner while Forum members Merrell Clark, Eli Mattioli, Jim Pullman and Sue Wolin took to the keys to entertain guests during the dinner hour. The evening ended sweetly in the dessert room where guests enjoyed the home baked goodies of several Forum members and friends and a fruit platter donated by Standing Room Only.
We thank other local vendors Bronx River Books, La Dentelliere, Ellen Cohen of Pampered Chef, Parkway Café, Pizzarelli’s, Scarsdale Frame Shop, Scarsdale Pastry Center, Scarsdale Woman’s Exchange, Serenity and Setsuko at Jean Claude for generously donating door prizes for the event.
The Scarsdale Forum is a 116-year-old charitable organization dedicated to improving life in Scarsdale through its educational programs and activities. The Forum offers programs of interest to our community, engages in studies of the issues affecting Scarsdale and sponsors public events such as the Sunday Speaker Series. This year’s Winterfest 2020 was a zero-waste event thanks to the efforts of Scarsdale Forum’s Sustainability Committee. All Scarsdale residents are welcome to join: scarsdaleforum.com.
A special thanks to the Scarsdale Inquirer for its assistance in publicizing Winterfest 2020.
BK MUNGUIA
Winterfest 2020
Special Events Committee
Scarsdale Forum
