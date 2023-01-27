Frankly, I had a mixed reaction after reading Jackie Friedman’s recent guest column, “Will there be a train waiting for me?” (Dec. 9). Ms. Friedman movingly described her fears of rising anti-Semitism in the United States. In addition, in my opinion she is correct in tying the increasing frequency in anti-Semitic words and acts to “cybercultural America where unbalanced people use the internet as a platform to tweet and post horrific diatribes.” It is certainly true that many hate mongering anti-Semites spew their hatred though social media, often cowardly lurking behind anonymity, where there is no risk of attribution.
But when Ms. Friedman asks where in today’s America are the “four freedoms” (freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from want and freedom from fear, famously depicted in Norman Rockwell’s paintings and based upon FDR’s 1941 State of the Union address), I fear she asks the wrong question. The “four freedoms” are not accomplished objectives; instead, they remain goals we in each succeeding generation must continue to strive toward.
