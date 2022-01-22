I am a former student of Fox Meadow School who graduated many years ago. I lived on Shawnee Road when we went from Australia to America during the war. My father was head of Australian Associated Press. We arrived in the U.S. in 1942 when I was 4 years old. We returned to Australia in 1948 or ’49.
I have so many happy memories of Fox Meadow School — in particular the time when we performed part of the Nutcracker Suite in the gym. What was memorable was that the next day (at least I think it was) we were in class and somehow the routine teacher was not there and the teacher was replaced with someone else. It was strange but not worrying. During the morning we all went to the gym and the teachers preformed the Nutcracker for us. I know there were a number of classes involved.
When we returned to Australia I was really sad. I went to a private school where they sang “God Save The King” in assembly while I protested being there by singing “My country ’tis of thee, sweet land of liberty” to the same music. Of course that resulted in my being called “difficult” and “precocious” (because Fox Meadow School encouraged us all to ask questions, whereas Australian children were supposed to not “show off.”) I then had to take elocution sessions to lose my wonderful New York accent so the other children wouldn’t treat me as “different.”
I have many amazing stories of my primary schooling, and it was not until I went to university that I began to feel accepted and to make wonderful lifelong friends.
I wonder if the Nutcracker story is known at Fox Meadow School today?
My best friends were Margot Katcher and Madeline Singer. I know Maddy went into medicine, but I have been unable to track down my best friends.
I would be so interested in hearing more about this special school.
PATSY ARMATI
Sydney, Australia
