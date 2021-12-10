Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps is currently in the midst of its annual fund drive. SVAC is a community treasure, regularly going above and beyond the call of duty — never more so than during the pandemic. SVAC is not funded by the village of Scarsdale; it is supported by the generous contributions of residents — many of whom do not start donating until receiving the extremely high-quality care that SVAC delivers day in, day out. This year’s fund drive is well below historic norms, especially in terms of the number of contributors. Please don’t wait — recognize SVAC by becoming a regular annual contributor to this critical Scarsdale organization. Let’s all be there for SVAC, just as they are there for each of us 24/7.
MARC SAMWICK
Mamaroneck Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.