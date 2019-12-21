This letter sent to the Scarsdale Board of Trustees is reprinted here at the writer’s request.
I have been a resident of Scarsdale for 40 years. I was truly disappointed in the meeting at village hall Dec. 11. Other than the two developers sharing pictures of what the project would look like and telling us they were both billion-dollar companies, there was no substance. There was no discussion of costs to the village and the individual taxpayer.
In addition, both developers stated the apartments they would add to the project would not likely have an effect on the school age population. This is hard to believe. We were told to trust their expertise and judgment on this issue.
My biggest concern besides not being allowed to ask questions of either developer was the fact that the mayor and board totally misjudged their audience. Approximately 50 people lined up to ask questions, make comments and express concerns. Except for one statement, each person asked for financial information: the cost of the project and how Scarsdale would pay for it; what effect 250 additional apartments would have on the school population and where the costs associated with that would come from, where the additional students would be located; and concern regarding the increase in traffic/additional cars. Where are those new tenants going to park their cars?
I realize the mayor and board are trying to do their due diligence to see what could be done but how can any decision be reached without any practical financial information?
Finally, I would hope that before any decision is reached on how to implement this development and, as a result, increase my tax payments to pay for it, a referendum were offered to the residents to see if we would support this project.
ALAN G. FROMMER
Nelson Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.