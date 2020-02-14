Thanks to the more than 850 Scarsdale residents and merchants who signed the petition to “Halt Freightway Redevelopment To Protect Our Schools And Taxpayers,” designed and distributed by Scarsdale Residents For The Protection Of Our Schools And Taxpayers, requesting the Scarsdale Village mayor and trustees:
- Involve Scarsdale’s school administration, PTAs and school board more proactively and transparently as waiting to get them more involved later is too risky for current residents;
- Create a Freightway Committee with representation of residents, PTA members and merchants from the village center and Garth Road to help with professional expertise and experience to get significant input from a diversity of the population as to what type of commercial, cultural and recreational facilities we want in Freightway;
- Revise and reopen the Request for Proposal process, so that as many bidders [as possible] can submit different designs;
- Ask bidders to disclose their financials upfront, so we can evaluate their ability to service their debt until they complete Freightway redevelopment;
- Evaluate and disclose to residents the impact of increased residents on traffic patterns, parking and train crowding and safety; and
- Organize a referendum so residents can choose the proposal best suited to our needs.
We want to redevelop the Freightway site, provided this redevelopment can be accomplished by:
- Not burdening our school district;
- Bringing desirable, revenue-enhancing facilities to our village; and
- Lowering existing residents’ property taxes.
An impressive diversity of Scarsdale residents not only signed the petition, but also gave important feedback in comments attached to the petition. Key thematic feedback from petition signers includes that they:
- Have concerns about the lack of transparency in how the two finalist developers were chosen;
- Want to see more than two finalists’ designs;
- Want village officials to request designs that reflect the type of cultural, commercial and recreational facilities Scarsdale residents want; and
- Request a referendum so residents can vote on a design.
Since we launched the petition, the mayor announced the Freightway project has been put on “pause.” How and why that decision was made has yet to be fully disclosed to the public. It is important for residents to realize the existing plan to redevelop Freightway has not been shelved. The mayor and trustees are still talking about continuing the Freightway redevelopment project with these two chosen, unvetted finalist developers, and selecting one of these finalists as the preferred developer with which to engage in exclusive negotiations for a binding contract for the project.
I encourage the mayor and trustees to disclose to the public what the new plan for Freightway redevelopment is and the implementation timeline. They need to have a well-developed communication strategy to reach well beyond the 400-plus residents who responded to the Freightway survey over a year ago. A redeveloped Freightway could be a tremendous asset to our community if developed with broad community input, transparency and accountability. To date, the process has been anything but that, and immediate change is needed to protect our village in the park.
MAYRA KIRKENDALL-RODRIGUEZ
Fox Meadow Road
