An Edgemont Incorporation Committee (EIC) member, who I have always respected despite being on opposite sides of the incorporation issue, attempted to spin the Greenville Fire District’s (GFD) total loss on the Shelbourne litigation. He claimed the GFD lost only on standing. He concluded that the decision in favor of Shelbourne proved that Edgemont without incorporation has no legal recourse and merely underscores the need for incorporation and local control. He is wrong on the facts and on his conclusion.
The GFD lost both on standing and timeliness (both self-inflicted). But that’s not all. The court also found the underlying claims conclusory (without support) and speculative. As such, the GFD lacked standing. Obviously, the court did not think much of the GFD’s claims.
As to the EIC gentleman’s conclusion, the GFD could have had a case if its claims were substantiated. They were not. Edgemont could have had legal recourse if any Edgemont resident within 500 feet of Shelbourne had joined one of the lawsuits. They did not. The bungling of the Shelbourne case by the locally-controlled GFD will end up costing Edgemont residents more than $150,000 in legal fees, an estimated $40-$50,000 in court costs and over $1 million in lost tax revenue to the GFD and Edgemont School District, assuming there could have been $500,000 in revenue from Shelbourne each year since 2018.
In terms of impact to Edgemont, this misadventure will cost Edgemont about as much as Fortress Bible. (Unincorporated Greenburgh’s tax base is four times Edgemont’s; and given that the Fortress Bible settlement was about $6 million, Edgemont’s portion of that was roughly 25%, which equates to $1.5 million.)
Congratulations locally-controlled GFD; you have proven you can screw up as much as the town did with Fortress Bible more than a decade ago. But, it gets even worse. If Edgemont were a village and had denied the Shelbourne application on the grounds presented by GFD, this would have likely resulted in an Article 78 lawsuit, as well as a damages lawsuit that could have easily rivaled the Dromore suit on a dollar-for-dollar basis (seniors are protected class when it comes to discrimination) — except this time Edgemont would have to foot the whole bill.
Given the court’s ruling in this case, Shelbourne would have likely prevailed. Also, the GFD was protected from a damage suit due to the SLAPP suit laws. The village would not be afforded the same protection, because unlike the GFD, the village would be actually denying the application. No free speech issue here. Bottom line, the Shelbourne decision is just an example of the EIC pushing the GFD to do the wrong thing. Five Shelbourne decisions against the GFD. More than $1 million of damage to Edgemont.
Thank you GFD for your service. You make me feel safe. I support your primary mission 100%. Just please focus on the mission and stay out of the political crossfire. EIC, stop trying to mislead the community and stop blaming everyone else for your failed efforts.
HUGH SCHWARTZ
Chair, Town of Greenburgh
Planning Board
Sherwood Place
