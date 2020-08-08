Many voters complained during the June primary that they did not receive absentee ballots in a timely manner after they submitted requests. And, other voters worry that the postal service may lose the absentee ballots in the mail, depriving voters of their right to vote. Or, they worry that their ballots might arrive after the deadline passed. Our postal service is not very reliable — many letters are lost, or sent to the wrong address.
Inasmuch as we can’t count on the Postal Service to send ballots to the right address in time and since voting by mail is important and we want to encourage maximum participation, I have a suggestion: The Board of Elections should place a secure and safe box (similar to a mailbox) at each town, village and city hall. If voters don’t trust the post office, voters could drop off their ballots at the municipal building. If people apply for a ballot and do not receive one before the primary each municipal building should have extra ballots that the voter can obtain and send in.
This recommendation, if followed, will increase voter participation and help make sure everyone who wants to vote actually does vote. In June, in one legislative district in Brooklyn, about 20% of the ballots cast by absentee ballot were thrown out. Other states that have mail-in ballots also don’t count ballots that arrive too late.
PAUL FEINER
Supervisor, Town of Greenburgh
