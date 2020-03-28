We are told to stay at home during the coronavirus. But international, federal, state and county public and private golf courses remain open. Why?
I think we’re sending mixed messages to the community. The only way we will beat COVID-19 is if people practice social distancing — at least for the coming weeks. In my opinion, we all have to be inconvenienced. I love swimming and going to the gym. It’s closed. I can accept the disappointment of not being able to enjoy these facilities during this crisis.
During the past weekend I personally observed many people not taking the coronavirus crisis seriously. Fields were packed with teenagers at schools playing sports close to each other. Go to a big box store (like Costco) or a supermarket? There are long lines and people are standing next to each other without masks or gloves.
We lack hospital beds. ICU units are getting filled. And every day we read about more deaths. We need, in my opinion, fewer exceptions to the lockdowns taking place. I’d rather be inconvenienced than see friends and neighbors dead.
I urge the federal, state and county governments to close golf courses at least for the next few weeks. Send a message that we’re serious about beating this coronavirus.
Some golfers say they practice social distancing. But, are they changing in locker rooms, using golf carts and equipment? If one person gets close to another and has the virus, the virus spreads.
PAUL FEINER
Greenburgh Town Supervisor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.