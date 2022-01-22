There are four fools on the Greenburgh Town Board who voted to allow the sale of marijuana [in dispensaries] in the town over the objection of our more experienced and knowledgeable Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. These members are Ken Jones, Francis Sheehan, Diana Juettner [who recently left the board] and Gina Jackson.
These people think the town will be able to gain a great deal of money from the sale of marijuana. Nothing could be further from the truth. Bootleg pot with higher potency and much less cost will come pouring in. This has happened out West where “legal” sales have gone on for a few years. Legal sellers have asked their governments to reduce or eliminate the tax [on marijuana sales] as they are going out of business.
Criminals selling heroin, cocaine and other dangerous drugs will be lurking about.
I’m a retired NYPD captain and an expert on narcotics. I was offered command of the Bronx Narcotics Squad and declined.
Marijuana can be a gateway to heroin. The next step in order to maintain the high that marijuana gives is opioids — pills. [There are] lots of overdose deaths from these pills. When the pills become too expensive or don’t give enough high, the next step for some is heroin, first skin popping and then injected into the veins. Deadly stuff laced with fentanyl — a huge amount of deaths.
Greenburgh has a population of more than 40,000. Drivers stoned on marijuana lose their mental capacity and muscular body control. There could well be numerous crashes around town with injuries and property damage and fatalities on the surrounding high-speed roadways.
The town council members will be morally responsible for all the deaths, injuries and damage if this is allowed to take place.
Thomas P. Cunningham
Hartsdale
