We write in strong support of Jeremy Gans for village trustee. We have known Jeremy as an active community volunteer, an engaged parent and a good friend for more than a decade. He is a bright, analytical, and empathetic person who is committed to making this village a better place for all of its residents.
Jeremy and his wife Lisa moved here when their oldest child was just a toddler, and we met them a short time later. Jeremy, a young parent with a demanding career in private equity, still found time for civic involvement from the very beginning. Jeremy first engaged with the village when the trustees were debating whether gravel driveways were impervious surfaces for building size calculation. Despite the surprising rancor the topic was generating at village hall, Jeremy approached the issue calmly and advocated for a reasonable outcome, which was adopted by the trustees seemingly to the satisfaction of all stakeholders. This led the trustees to appoint Jeremy to the Zoning Board of Appeals, where he has served since 2017.
Jeremy didn’t just coach his children’s sports teams. He volunteered to handle league organization, eventually becoming president of the Youth Soccer Organization. Jeremy is a doer. He doesn’t complain, he steps up and gets things done. We have each served on local organizations with Jeremy — Diane at the Scarsdale Forum and Marc on the PTA Scholarship Fund. We have seen his thoughtful, consensus-driven approach to contentious issues. His legal training and his experience in finance are real assets, and he is both patient and kind. We are confident that Jeremy will take his skills and qualities and be an excellent public servant.
We are lucky here in Scarsdale to have a system that identifies active, effective volunteers and nominates them in a nonpartisan manner for election as trustee. That system worked perfectly in nominating Jeremy. Knowing Jeremy as a friend and having worked with him as a volunteer, we are confident that he will continue to be an effective listener, advocate and leader as a trustee. We encourage all village residents to vote for Jeremy and the rest of the CNC slate at the Scarsdale Public Library, 54 Olmsted Road, on Tuesday, March 15.
DIANE and MARC GREENWALD
Oak Lane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.